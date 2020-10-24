1/
Sharon L. Klees
Sharon L Klees

Apalachin - Heaven gained a beautiful Angel as Sharon L. Klees, 74, passed away surrounded by family and friends on October 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Pat; Son Curtis and his family Debra, Seth & Cody; Son Gary and his family Deb, Ryan, Brenda, Lyndsey, Kali and Dominic; Daughter Kelly and her family Samantha, Andrew, Norah & Amelia. Sisters Elsie May and Margie. Brothers Jerry and Donny. Predeceased by her Daughter Cindy and Grandson Patrick and by several siblings and family who loved her. Graveside service will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends in celebration of Sharon's life at 3402 Luther Street, Endwell on October 26th, 2020 at 2:30pm. The Family would like to give a Special Thank You to those that were there for all of Moms needs.... Jeanne Leonard, Deb Noe, Linda Martin, Deb Zurbruegg and Margie Wescott we appreciate all the love, hours and kindness you have given and you will be in our thoughts and prayers forever.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
(607) 625-3010
