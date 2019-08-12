|
Sharon L. Payne
Binghamton - 71, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wilson Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband of 46 years Philip L. Payne (2016); her parents Donald Jackson, Sr. and Gladys Nichols Jackson. She is survived by her son Mark A. Payne; sisters Daisy and Wally Osterhout; Esther and Gene Oakley; brothers Donald Jr. and Deannie Jackson; Ralph and Karen Jackson; many nieces and nephews. Sharon was raised in Brookdale, PA and went to Montrose High School. She worked for Columbia Mutual, Singer Link Flight Simulator and Davis College before retiring due to health reasons. Sharon enjoyed gardening, ceramics, making afghans and blankets. She and Philip would spend time canning tomatoes, pickles and beets. Sharon was a member of First Baptist Church of Johnson City. She loved the Lord and is at peace in Heaven with him. Sharon will be missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church of Johnson City, 1321 Reynolds Road, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's memory to the First Baptist Church of Johnson City, 1321 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019