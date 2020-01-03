|
|
Sharon Louise Hollister
Port Crane - Sharon Louise Hollister (Greer), peacefully passed at home on Nov 29, 2019. As a Legal Secretary for over 50+ years, she worked for two wonderful lawyers, William Johnson, Philip C Johnson, retiring from Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP after a satisfying professional career. At the same time, she was also the Vice President of Comfort True Value for 37 years. Sharon was preceded by her husband Donald C Hollister; her parents Fostine & Earl Greer; and her sister Sandy Russell. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Ann Hollister, her son Donald E Hollister (Laura), grandchildren Ryan & Jenelle, great grandchildren Jacob & Mila; her sister Connie J Feichinger & her brother-in-law Gary E Hollister (Kay); along with several Nieces & Nephews. Such a wonderful wife, GREAT mother and generous person. She loved her sewing, baking, gardening, crafting family traditions, & a sweet person who would go out of her way to see you smile. We know she is an angel watching over us. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020