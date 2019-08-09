Resources
Sharon Lynn McMahon


1944 - 2019
Sharon Lynn McMahon Obituary
Sharon Lynn McMahon

Apalachin - Sharon Lynn McMahon,74,of Apalachin,passed away Saturday,August 3,2019 at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center in Huntersville,NC. She was born on September 7, 1944 in Binghamton, NY. to the late Harry Herlbert and Shirley Gunther Herlbert.

She had worked as a courier for the BOCES School System before retirement and then enjoyed traveling with her husband whenever they could.

In addition to her parents, she was predecesed by her twin brother, Harry Herlbert Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jerry; her daughter; Kelli of Mooresville; her son and daughter in law, Jeff and Jeannie of Mooresville; a grandson, Nathan; and favorite nephew, Harry Herlbert.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Carolina Cremation is assisting the McMahon family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 9, 2019
