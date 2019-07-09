Sharon R. Fasano



Binghamton - Sharon R. Fasano (Kelly), 82, passed away on July 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Philip J. Fasano; parents George and Rose Kelly; sister Dolores Kelly; in laws Stephen and Angiolina Fasano; sisters-in-law Kate (Frank) Depersis, Jean Gill; brother-in-law Joe (Elaine) Fasano. She is survived by her daughter Shelley Schiffer (Mark Ziemba) and Phyllis Felker (Mike Godbout); devoted brother Terry (Sue) Kelly; his children Shaun, Scott (Stephanie) and Shannon; grandchildren Angelica, Autumn, Adam (Sandra) (father Jody Schiffer), Stephen (Crystal), Allison (Nick) (father, Mark Felker); eight great grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; one special friend Bobbie Gorman. Sharon was a member of the Binghamton Senior Center where she enjoyed Bingo and the company of friends, and the American Legion Post 1645. She loved to cook, read, and do crossword puzzles, and she enjoyed her daily soaps. She worked at the Barn Restaurant while in school, and then at the Binghamton Psychiatric Center in the lab for a short time prior to becoming a full-time homemaker. She also helped Phil with the cooking at Fasano's Bar and Grill. Sharon was kind and generous, always thinking of others (although not afraid to share her opinion), and she will be deeply missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson Street, Binghamton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sharon may be made to the . Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 9 to July 11, 2019