Sharon Rogers
Binghamton - Sharon Rogers, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
She is survived by her mother, Anne Naylor; two daughters and a son-in-law, Tammy and Harry LaBarr and Jennifer Behal; grandchildren: Dominica and Amanda Mabry-LaBarr; Matthew and Jennifer LaBarr; Shalynn and John Poladian; Joseph, Joshua, Jesse and Sydney Behal; great-grandchildren: Lyric, Melody and Atreyu Poladian and Kyron Behal; very dear friend, Rodney Chilson and her beloved dog, Kirby.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street, Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020