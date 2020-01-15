Services
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-724-3023
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Rogers Obituary
Sharon Rogers

Binghamton - Sharon Rogers, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

She is survived by her mother, Anne Naylor; two daughters and a son-in-law, Tammy and Harry LaBarr and Jennifer Behal; grandchildren: Dominica and Amanda Mabry-LaBarr; Matthew and Jennifer LaBarr; Shalynn and John Poladian; Joseph, Joshua, Jesse and Sydney Behal; great-grandchildren: Lyric, Melody and Atreyu Poladian and Kyron Behal; very dear friend, Rodney Chilson and her beloved dog, Kirby.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street, Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -