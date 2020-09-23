Shawn M. Orton
Endicott - On Monday September 21st, 2020, Shawn Michael Orton, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 42 after a courageous 2 year battle with colon cancer. Shawn was born on September 13th, 1978 to Robert and Marilyn Orton. Shawn was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn and is survived by his wife, Raeannette Orton, his four children, Shawn Orton Jr. and Jacob, Amanda and Patrick Swift. Shawn is also survived by his father Robert, his sister Melanie Albano (Anthony) and brothers Robert (Amy) and Richard (Shannon) as well as numerous extended family members.
In life, Shawn was a tough as nails, no nonsense straight shooter with a heart of gold. In his younger years he played football and lacrosse, where he was at times a feared lineman and ferocious defenseman. Shawn was able to overcome many obstacles as a young man and it was this tenacity which allowed him to touch many lives with his compassionate nature. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with an intense love for the Giants and Yankees. In his spare time, when he wasn't playing cards with his close friends or putting together puzzles with his beloved wife Rae, he was enjoying outdoor activities with his children at the "farm". Shawn became an integral part of the community through his work as a nurse's aide and licensed CDL driver and will be sorely missed.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
, 204 Washington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Endicott, NY 13760.