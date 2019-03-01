|
Sheila A. Krause
Susquehanna - Sheila Krause, 82, of Susquehanna, PA died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Barnes Kasson Hospital. She was predeceased by her daughter Kristine, her son Eric, her parents John and Alice Mooney, her sister Moira Kane and her brothers Joseph and Paul Mooney.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Fred Krause, her son and daughter-in-law Shawn & Sarah Krause; grandson Brayden; brother Jack & Linda Mooney; sister Paula & Berwin Darrow; brother Michael & Judy Mooney; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Sheila graduated from Laurel Hill Academy in Susquehanna, PA. She was employed for many years at General Electric in Johnson City, NY and was the St. John's parish office manager. Sheila belonged to St. John's Church in Susquehanna and was a member of its Altar Rosary Society and its Pro-Life programs. She enjoyed researching family genealogy and spending time with her family and friends. Sheila had a deep and abiding faith and faced life with courage and grace. She will be deeply missed.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. John's Church in Susquehanna, PA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10am, with Rev. David Cramer officiating.
Interment will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Susquehanna, PA.
The family will receive friends at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 to 7pm.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sheila may be made to the Most Holy Trinity Pro-Life Organization, 15 East Church St. Susquehanna, PA 18847.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2019