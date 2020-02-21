|
Sheila A. Stulir
Endwell - Sheila (Mikels) Stulir, 49, of Endwell passed away peacefully with her family by her side Wednesday evening February 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Nancy Mikels, her mother-in-law, Theresa Stulir, and her brother-in-law, Kenny Jorgensen. She is survived by her loving husband, Dan Stulir; her Children Madison, Emma and Danny Stulir; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Rhonda and Mark Holbrook, Sue Jorgensen; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Karen Mikels, Bruce and Cindy Mikels; her father-in-law, Joseph Stulir; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debbie and Steve Wozniak; her brother-in-law, Dave Stulir; her aunt, Mae Stoddard; her dogs, Josie and Piper; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends and co-workers. She was a member of the Church of The Holy Family, Endwell; Sheila was an employee of AAA Northway, Vestal, where she served as a Travel Center Manager for over 30 years. The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses and entire staff of Wilson Memorial Hospital CVICU for the care, compassion and love that was shown to Sheila and her family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, 11:30 AM at The Church of Holy Family 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell. The Family will receive friends at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY on Sunday from 2 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Best Friends Animal Society (Best Friends. Org) a special place where Sheila volunteered and visited. Thank you for your consideration.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020