Sheila I. Birchard


1950 - 2019
Sheila I. Birchard Obituary
Sheila I. Birchard

Montrose, PA - Sheila I. Birchard, 69, of Montrose, PA passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton. She was born in Endicott, NY on August 23, 1950 to the late Kenneth and Inez (Burlew) Rosecrans.

Sheila is survived by her husband of 49 years, Larry Birchard; son, Lance (Renee) Birchard and their children, Makenna and Logan; son, Gregg (Cherie) Birchard and their children, Corey and Noah; daughter, Autumn (Joe) Evanek and their children, Rachael and Sarah as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Rosecrans and her granddaughter, Taylor Birchard.

Sheila loved being with her children and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, her flower garden, cooking, baking, and decorating for the holidays.

Services for Sheila will be held privately. Burial will be in The Stone Street Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
