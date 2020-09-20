Shelby J. Ballard
Lisle - Shelby J. Ballard, 82, of Lisle, NY passed away on Friday September 18, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Douglas A. Ballard and parents Corbet (Goldie) Cotcamp. She is survived by; 5 sisters, Deila Seeley, Brenda (Robert) Hatala, Barbara Moore, Patricia Kolar, dawn Ronk; 2 brothers, William and Hugh Cotcamp, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Graside services will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 at 2 pm observing COVID-19 regulations at Center Lisle Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
.