1/
Shelby J. Ballard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelby J. Ballard

Lisle - Shelby J. Ballard, 82, of Lisle, NY passed away on Friday September 18, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Douglas A. Ballard and parents Corbet (Goldie) Cotcamp. She is survived by; 5 sisters, Deila Seeley, Brenda (Robert) Hatala, Barbara Moore, Patricia Kolar, dawn Ronk; 2 brothers, William and Hugh Cotcamp, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Graside services will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 at 2 pm observing COVID-19 regulations at Center Lisle Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved