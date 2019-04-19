|
Shelley M. Sands
Pinellas Park, FL - Shelley M. Sands went peacefully to be with loved ones Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Hospice of Florida. She was originally from Endicott, NY graduating from Union Endicott High School class of 1968.
Shelley is preceded by her parents, Florence and Lee Sands. Survived by her son Ed Donald (Carrie), son Tim OConner, granddaughter Kylie Donald, sister Cyndra Goffa (Alan), nephews Chris and Scott Goffa, several cousins and many special friends. She loved her dogs, Cinnamon and Spice; they were her babies. Shelley was an avid collector of antique dolls and donated some to Robertson Museum.
There will be a memorial service at River Hurst cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 19, 2019