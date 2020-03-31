|
Shelva Jean Maynard
Greene - Shelva Jean Maynard, 82, was led by angels to peace on March 30, 2020. Born Shelva J. Lane on March 7, 1938, in Endicott, to the late Delbert and Josephine Lane. Shelva was also predeceased by siblings, Arthur, William and Elizabeth Lane and daughter, Tammy Zacchio, of Cairo. She is survived by her children, daughter, Deborah Ann Morris, Chenango Forks, son, Barry Lane White and wife, Robin, Lynnville TN, daughter, Barbara Lynn Hogan and husband, Joseph, Greene; sister, Beverly and husband, Clifford Wilcox, Zavalla TX; grandchildren, Amanda Pratt, Jesse, Sarah, Adam and Clay Morris, Gaetano Zacchio Jr and wife, Heather, Austin Zacchio and wife, Lisa, Natasha and Nicole Zacchio, Chrissy (White) Arellano, Matthew White, Jessica (White) Fralick, Josie White, Elizabeth White, Kelsey, Brandi and Jenna Keathly; 16 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Shelva graduated from Greene Central School, attended nursing school and was employed by the Cadre Corporation and I.B.M. in Owego. Later employed by the Conoco Corporation while in Texas, Manager for Cumberland Farms while living in Greenville and Eckerds Pharmacy in Greene until her retirement. To honor her request, there will be no public services. A private graveside service for family will be held at a later date at the Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020