Shelva Jean Otis
Windsor - Shelva Jean Otis, 80, passed away at Susquehanna Nursing Home on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1939 to the late Arthur and Helen Griffith. She was also predeceased by her brothers William, George, Walter, Frank, Thomas, Robert and Richard; sisters Lula and Dorothy. Shelva is survived by her loving husband Charles and her children Linda Thomlinson, Binghamton, Duane and wife Dawn, Binghamton, Anna and Husband George, Binghamton, Vienna and Husband Mike, Indy, Clifford and Wife Dee, Wisconsin, Ringo and Wendy, Whitney Point, Nicole and husband Rick, Chenango Forks; several grandchildren, siblings, Donald and Virginia, Binghamton, John and Pat, Harpursville, Chester and Cheryl, Windsor, Betty and David, Binghamton, Esther & Michael, Binghamton, Sue & Don, Binghamton; sister-in-law Reberta Otis, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was a very busy hard working woman. She worked as a cashier at Loblaws Grocery Store in Binghamton. She moved to Wisconsin and started working as a waitress and then went into management and eventually Charles and Jean owned their own restaurant (C & J Country Inn). She wanted to be closer to her family and returned to New York. She enjoyed back yard barbeques with her family and friends. She also made trips to the Casinos and played poker with her family. She loved vacationing, dinners out and green apples.
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, 12 Noon at the Riverside Cemetery in Windsor. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Thursday at 1pm. Those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions in Shelva's name to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research in Chicago, 1820 W Webster Ave. Ste. 304, Chicago, IL 60614.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 30, 2019