Hallstead, PA - Sherri L. Slater, 53, of Hallstead, PA entered into rest on June 6, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 14 years, Frank. She is also survived by her daughter, Jessica and Jason Dunkailo; four grandchildren, Nicole, Jason Jr., Brooklyn, and Liam; her step father, Edward Donnelly Sr.; a step sister, Kim Morris; a step brother, Charles Morris; aunt and uncle Barb and John Elridge; a cousin David Bronson; a brother-in-law, Alvin and Cheryl Slater Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Jackson and Carol and Dick Szymanski; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Sherri was employed with the Susquehanna Valley School District, Conklin, NY for 15 years, where she met her husband, Frank. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. She was a hard worker and always put forth her best effort at anything she put her hand to. Sherri cherished times spent with her daughter and grandchildren and is her husband's best friend. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be held at noon, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 until the service begins.