Sheryl A. Holland
Olean - Sheryl A. (Davis) Holland, 69, of 109 Bradley Drive, Olean, NY, passed away peacefully Friday (September 18, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
Born September 28, 1950 in Johnson City, she was the daughter of Edwin and Elizabeth Balles Davis. On June 5, 1971 in Endicott, she married Gregory Holland who survives.
Sheryl was a graduate of Vestal High School and worked at the former Endicott-Johnson Shoe Co. prior to her marriage. After moving to Olean with her husband, she worked for many years as a teacher's aide for Susan Morgan at East View Elementary School, prior to her retirement.
She was deeply devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved so much. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
She is survived by her husband Gregory; 1 son Joseph (Sara) Holland of Endicott; 2 grandchildren Tabatha and Carter; 1 brother Randy (Melanie) Davis of Largo, FL; 2 sisters Lori (Fran) Martin of Port Crane and Tracy (Rodney) Grover of Endicott and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Funeral services will be held Friday September 25, 2020 at 10 AM in the memorial home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Endicott. Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
The use of a mask will be required during visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com
.