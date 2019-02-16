Services
Johnson City - BOYEA, Shirley A., 83, of Johnson City, NY passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 at Susquehanna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her three children, daughter Cynthia Johnson of North Port, FL; daughter Pamela Shaheen of Clearwater, FL; and son John A. Shaheen and his wife Sandy Shaheen of Zephyrhills, FL; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; four nephews and nieces, Fred Shaheen, Richard Shaheen, Charles Shaheen and Donna Kiefer; and one sister-in-law, Nelly Shaheen. Shirley was born in Sayre, PA and raised in Troy, PA. A memorial service will take place at 1 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 749 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 16, 2019
