Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
Vestal - Shirley A. Carey, of Vestal, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank J. and Anna L. Carey; brothers, Vaughn and his wife Dorothy, Marcel, Franklin, and Douglas and his wife Harriet; and sister, Elizabeth. Shirley is survived by three nephews, David (Linda) Carey, Dennis Carey and Timothy Carey; niece, Anna Carey (Franklin Miyazaki); several great, great great, and great great great nieces and nephews; and friends of the family, Carol Davis, Annie Locket, Barbara and Dever Mayo, and Jacqueline Davis. Shirley was a graduate of Harpur College in Vestal, retired teacher with the Vestal Central School District, a lifelong member of the Vestal Center United Methodist Church, and a member of the Sweet Adelines. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, enjoyed her time with her cats, and loved to travel. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. from the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 765 Main St., Vestal. The Rev. Eric Jensen, Pastor of her church will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the memorial fund of the Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 475 West Hill Rd., Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
