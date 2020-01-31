|
|
Shirley A. Cifonelli
Shirley A. Cifonelli formerly of Endwell, NY, passed away at The Centers at St. Camillus, Monday, January 27th as a result of renal failure. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 61 years Samuel Cifonelli, parents Mabel I. Lohman (Wright) and Philip C. Lohman, sister-in-law Marjorie Lohman. She is survived by daughters Cheryl Volk (Robert) and Diane Larsen (Scott), grandchildren Kristen and Jonathan Larsen, brother Philip W. Lohman (Agnes), sister-in- law Carol Heiffron (Don) brother-in-law Richard Cifonelli, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Cortland High School Class of '49, where she contributed most of the artwork for her year book. She went on to Central City Business Institute, Syracuse. She pursued her career first as a legal secretary for Judge Robert W. Sloan, Cortland, NY, 1950-1955; part-time secretary for Warren, Clingan and Forester, Waverly, NY 1960-1963; secretary for Alan J. Friedlander, Waverly, NY, 1964-1966; paralegal for Scanlon and Vetrono, Endicott, NY, 1966-1993. Shirley was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Endicott. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 6th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 200 Jefferson Ave., Endicott, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020