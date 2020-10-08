1/1
Shirley A. Ford-Zimmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A Ford-Zimmer

Apalachin - Shirley A. Ford-Zimmer of Apalachin

Shirley went home to the Lord, Sunday, October 4, 2020. Predeceased by her parents John Ford and Midge Webster and her brother Dick Ford. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Michael, sister Joanne, Middlesex, NC and brother Ricky, Endicott, NY. Also surviving Shirley are sisters-in-law Barbara Ford and Susan Hammond, brother-in-law Victor Hammond, also nieces and nephews: Scott, Amy, Trish, Gina, Jason, Christopher, Brett and Jarred.

A member of the Little Meadows United Methodist Church and former Treasurer of Stone Croft Ministries Owego Chapter of the Christian Women's Group. Retired from Health Now, Binghamton, NY. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.

A special heartfelt thanks to Mike's sister Sue and husband Vic for their faith in helping Shirley and Mike during this time.

A private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in the Spring and will be announced.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved