Shirley A Ford-Zimmer
Apalachin - Shirley A. Ford-Zimmer of Apalachin
Shirley went home to the Lord, Sunday, October 4, 2020. Predeceased by her parents John Ford and Midge Webster and her brother Dick Ford. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Michael, sister Joanne, Middlesex, NC and brother Ricky, Endicott, NY. Also surviving Shirley are sisters-in-law Barbara Ford and Susan Hammond, brother-in-law Victor Hammond, also nieces and nephews: Scott, Amy, Trish, Gina, Jason, Christopher, Brett and Jarred.
A member of the Little Meadows United Methodist Church and former Treasurer of Stone Croft Ministries Owego Chapter of the Christian Women's Group. Retired from Health Now, Binghamton, NY. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
A special heartfelt thanks to Mike's sister Sue and husband Vic for their faith in helping Shirley and Mike during this time.
A private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in the Spring and will be announced.