Johnson City - Shirley Goetz of Johnson City died June 28, 2019. She was born to Floyd and Doratha Zablosky July 27, 1931. She joins her parents, her husband Lawrence, her daughter Suzanne Lee, brother-in-law Harry Hubbell, nephew James Zablosky, very good friend Pat Longenberger and numerous other family members and friends who she missed and who we're sure long to welcome her to this next step in her life's journey, including her best buddy "Sam". She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Alan and Lynn, Michael and Carolyn, Larry and Marion. She will also be missed by her brother Jim, his wife Lee Ann and their children Faith, Grace, John, sister Carol Hubble and her children Nancy, Karen, and David. She will be the most missed by her grandchildren Brennan, Landon (Porkchop), Elizabeth, Jennifer, Laura, and Erik, all whom she was boastful of and totally in awe. They, like her children, are all unique because of their experiences and love with "Gramma" Goetz. Gramma's was the place to go where anything was OK. It was junk food, staying up late, and life on the wild side. Shirley will be missed by her friends at Marion Apartments, Harry L. Drive Apartments, and Vestal Park where she lived after selling her house in Johnson City. Shirley worked many places over her career, but most fondly remembered the people she encountered in her time working at Wilson Memorial Hospital and the police department at the village of Johnson City. Shirley was active with Suzy in Girl Scouts. She was past president of Johnson City Business and Professional Women. When physically able, she was also very active in her church, All Saint Episcopal in Johnson City, where she was vestry clerk, worked with Sunday school, the alter guild, and was first woman usher. Shirley was an accomplished Line Dancer into her 70's, and accomplished artist whose works adorn the homes of many friends and family. Shirley loved her classic movies, a well done hotdog, reading a good mystery, gardening, "Jimmy Dean", and her "damn" Yankees. Shirley was one of a kind, cantankerous at times, but always caring under that sometimes gruff exterior. She'd give you her last dollar, her last food, or even a place to live. Our world is a bit less interesting without her in it. She wanted us all to share a glass of wine or her favorite "scotch", think of her and share a few "Shirley" stories. She said to thank you all for what she admits was her "Wonderful Life". The family wishes to thank the staff at Vestal Park for their care, and staff at North Tower 3 at Wilson for their support, and professionalism. Funeral services will be held at J. F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main Street, Johnson City Wednesday at 1:30 pm. Family will receive friends at the funeral home at 12:30 pm, until time of the service. Burial will be at Riverhurst Cemetery, 2500 E. Main Street, Endicott. Donations in Shirley's memory can be made to the Binghamton Food Rescue [email protected]
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 2 to July 3, 2019