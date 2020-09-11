1/
Shirley A. Hovancik
Shirley A. Hovancik

Vestal - Shirley A. Hovancik, 75, of Vestal, NY, passed away on September 9, 2020. Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband, Norbert Hovancik, Sr. and daughter-in-law, Bruna Hovancik. She is survived by her 6 children; Norbert Jr, Chris, Joe, Rich, Florence, and Nick, daughters-in-law; Karen, Julie, Holley, Melanie, and April, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; Brooke, David, Dayna, Joel, Donovan, Hailey, Anthony, Hunter, Britany, Harper, Layla, Maya, and Jackson, and her sisters; Donna and JoAnne. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. A Funeral Service will be held at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal, on Wednesday, September 16th at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
SEP
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

