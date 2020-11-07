1/1
Shirley A. Howard
1932 - 2020
Shirley A. Howard

Endicott, NY - Mrs. Shirley A Howard born August 11th 1932 was reunited with her husband of 66 years on November 4th 2020 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her husband Bernard (Bunny) Howard and her son John predecease her. Also gone before her were parents Marion and Walter Gritman, brothers Ralph, James, Richard, & Wesley, and sister Beverly (Cannon), sister-in-laws Mary and Dorothy Gritman. She is survived by sister Helen(Vincent)Belle and brother David. She is also survived by her son Paul (Angel) and her daughters Patti, Sue, Diane (Paul) Benjamin & Debbie. Also surviving her are her 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was an employee of E.J. and retired from IBM Owego, and a member of Endicott Nazarene Church. She was a loving and giving person who will be forever missed.

There will be a Memorial service at 3pm November 14, 2020 at the Church of the Nazarene 1381 Union Center Maine Hwy, Endicott, NY 13760 for those who wish to pay their respects and celebrate Shirley's life. Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Racker Center and Achieve. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.










Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 12, 2020.
