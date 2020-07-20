1/
Shirley A. Pier
1933 - 2020
Shirley A. Pier

Kirkwood - Shirley A. Pier, 86 went to our Lord and rejoice with her beloved husband, Eugene. She is survived by her four children, Wendy, Mark, John Kevin & their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not.

Graveside Services will be held on Thurs. at 2 p.m. in Port Crane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lourdes Hospice 4102 Vestal Rd. Vestal, NY 13850. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Port Crane Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
