Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Hope Cemetery.
Newark Valley - Shirley Ace Callahan, 90, peacefully passed away early in the morning of October 19th, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was among family in her final moments. She was predeceased by her son Michael, her parents Marian (Mapes) and George Ace Sr., her husband of 56 years Joseph Callahan, her niece, Laurel, her brother George Ace Jr., her sister in law Ruth Ace, her nephew Joe. She is survived by her brother David Ace and his son Edward, her son Patrick and his wife Reneé, their children, Morgan (Christopher Dziubak), Kelsey, Sean (Michelle Coyne) Callahan and her great grandson Zymeer.

Shirley was well-known in Newark Valley for charitable work. She was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Newark Valley and helped in the food pantry. She had many occupations around town, but she is probably best known for her roles at the Newark Valley Central School District. In 1994, after thirty years of employment, she retired from the school and became instrumental in her position as the Town Historian, a job she took great pride in. Among the many memories of Shirley will be those of the hundreds of hand crocheted dish towels she lovingly made for gifts.

In recent years, Shirley maintained her independence and lived in her long-time home on Shirley Road in Newark Valley until her most recent illness. It was not uncommon to see at least one car in her driveway or to get a busy signal when calling her phone. She was well-loved by many. She relied on several close friends and neighbors to drive her to dialysis several times a week, for which she was extremely grateful. She enjoyed the social environment of the UHS Penn Ave. Dialysis Center and most recently in Riverview Skilled Nursing Center in Owego.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation may be made to Project Neighbor c/o Sue Smith, 10 Franklin Ave, or the Newark Valley Town Historian, 109 Whig Street, Newark Valley, 13811

Shirley's Family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4-7 pm. A Funeral Service will be held there on Friday at 11 am followed by burial in Hope Cemetery. Memories may also be shared in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
