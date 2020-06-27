Shirley Ann (Striley) Berdine
Shirley Ann (Striley) Berdine, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday June 26, 2020 with her grand-daughter Tami by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Ronald Berdine, her parents Doris (Hickling) Striley and Harry Striley, sister Joyce (Striley) Willis and brother Robert Striley. She is survived by her children Rich (Joan) Berdine (Johnson City), Chuck (Pat) Berdine (Endwell), Sherry (Gary) Ellis (Nanticoke); her grandchildren Becki (Zac) Reitz, Brian Berdine, Kim (Jim) Santucci, Brett Berdine (Lauren Alderman), Tami Berdine, Steven Ellis (Lauren Bennett), Sarah Ellis (Lee Goodson); her greatgrandchildren Devin and Matt Reitz, Brielle and Drew Berdine, and Ali Santucci; her sister Jean and Richard Williams (Johnson City), her brother Gary and Pat Striley (Hillcrest); her sister in-law Edith Ann and Leon Farr (Little Meadows), her brother in-law Frank and Karen Berdine (Endwell), as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley worked for Johnson City Schools for over 20 years in several positions including administrative secretary to the superintendent of schools. She made many lifelong friends, especially her dear friend, Darlene Salata. Shirley cherished her visits with her grand children and great- grandchildren, her "little angels". She loved her dinners out with 'the girls', Dawn and Kathy, as well as the Striley women get-together dinner. Shirley was an avid reader, a lover of history, as well as tv police dramas. Shirley supported many charities, especially children's and veteran's organizations. The family would like to thank the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor for the kind compassionate care given to Shirley. Friends may call Tuesday June 30th at The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York. from 9 to 10 AM. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery. A private service will be held for the immediate family following the calling Hours. In Lieu of flowers, those wishing to, may make a donation to a charity of your choice in Shirley Berdine's memory,
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.