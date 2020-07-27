Shirley Ann Keaty
Newport News, VA - Shirley Ann Keaty passed away on July 25, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living Facility in Newport News, VA.
Shirley was born on July 14, 1936 in Plattsburgh NY to the late Henry and Loretta (Bruso) Romeo
Shirley graduated from Chateaugay High School and Loretta Business School. She worked a variety of jobs including secretarial and waitressing where she loved to interact with people.
Shirley was a lifelong Catholic and enjoyed singing in the choir, and volunteering at her churches in both NY and Florida. She was devoted to the Perpetual Adoration Chapel at Holy Family Church in Endwell. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, dancing, bingo, and bargain hunting. Shirley's crocheting and knitting were well known and no one she knew got married or had a baby without receiving a handmade item.
Shirley married the love of her life, Jim, in 1957, and together they had three children. She was predeceased by two of her children: Mary Jo in 2000 and Scott in 2012 as well as Jim in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Michele, son-in-law, Jon, daughter-in-law, Andrea, and nephew, John Keaty. She had five grandchildren, Chris and Mike Keaty, Emma, Harry, and Sam Vallet, and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Don in Plattsburgh, NY, sister Jackie, brother-in-law Phil in Elyria, OH, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Morningside Assisted Living in Newport News for the wonderful care that they gave Shirley for the last 3 1/2 years. It truly was her home. Also, thanks to Cindy and Katherine at Grace Hospice who helped make Shirley's last days easier for both her and her family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Newport News on August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. The service will be streamed live on the St. Jerome Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/210198243704789/
The Rite of Committal will be in Endicott, NY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.