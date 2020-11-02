Shirley Ann (Palo) SulichEndicott - Our hearts are filled with sorrow, the family of Shirley Sulich, age 84, announces her passing on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ann Palo and her brother, Ron Palo. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Michael Sulich; one daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca (Brian) Szymaniak; son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Marianne) Sulich; son, Robert Sulich; her much loved grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Long, Jonathan (Brittany) Szymaniak, Alexis (Jeremy) Ward and Justin Sulich; great-granddaughters, Norah and Clara Long; sister, Bonnie Taylor; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Palo; also several nieces and nephews.Shirley was a life-long member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, which is where she met her husband, and was a member of St. Mary's Ladies Guild for many years. Her family was her world and Shirley's way of showing love was by making you a pot of Holupki. If you were lucky enough to receive some, you would agree she was the best Holupki maker ever.The family would like to thank Dr. Lazarus Gehring at Endwell Family Physicians for his many years of care for Shirley and also the administration and staff at Elizabeth Church Manor for the wonderful, compassionate care Shirley received while there. We are truly appreciative.Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11:00 AM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with The Rev. Nathaniel Choma, officiating. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:15 AM until time of service at 11AM. Appropriate Covid guidelines will be taken and all are expected to where a mask. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.