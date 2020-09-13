1/
Shirley Anne Morris
1936 - 2020
Shirley Anne Morris

Summerville - Shirley Anne Morris, 84, of Summerville, SC, wife of the late Leo Edwin Morris, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Eutawville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., www.nationalbreastcancer.org.

Shirley was born on January 10, 1936 in Deposit, NY daughter of the late Helen Knopick Sloma.

Survivors include: three children: Lee Morris (Kerry) of San Antonio, TX, Terri Ockovcin (Richard) of Bluffton, SC and Cheryl Medved (Daniel) of Summerville, SC; ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren. Predeceased by two grandchildren and two brothers.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
