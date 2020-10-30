Shirley Bowser
Endicott - Shirley A. Bowser, 78, of Endicott, New York passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Born on August 1, 1942 in Johnson City, NY, daughter of the late Clarence and Edna (Vallequette) Bowser. Shirley is survived by her long-time companion Victor Tennant, her life-long friend Joyce Kasai, and two cousins, JoAnn (Thomas) Counihan and Colleen Vogan. Shirley also leaves behind a group of loved ones that she called her family including Kim (Duane) Potter & Family, Sharon Camp & Family, and Linda Crampton & Family.
Anyone that had ever met Shirley could attest to what a wonderful, caring, and amazing of a person she was. Shirley spent her entire life in the house she was born in and celebrated many infamous New Year's Day parties there. She started her career in the insurance business and worked for more than 30 years at Prudential Insurance Agency. Over the years, Shirley received many awards, including "Professional of the Year," both at the local and state levels. She was also proud to be the past president of The Federation of NYS Insurance Professionals and loved traveling with the ladies to conventions. If you could not find Shirley working, she could be found on the golf course or working in her flower gardens. Shirley loved to golf with her god son David Camp and many others every chance she got. She was also a volunteer for the BC Open/Dicks Open from the very beginning of the tournament. One of the most important things to Shirley was her faith which helped her through her 8-year battle with Lung Cancer.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 4th at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church Wednesday from 10:00am until Mass time at 11:00am. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Endicott, NY or the American Cancer Society
. To offer condolences online visit www.allenmemorial.com
.