Shirley D. EatonBinghamton - Shirley D. Karlman Eaton (Pink Lady), 90, of Binghamton went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020. She was born in Solsville, NY, the tenth of eleven daughters born to Herman and Susan Adams Karlman. Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Madison High School. She was a stay-at-home mom and did child daycare/foster care in her home for many years before going to work as a banquet waitress for many area hotels, working most recently and the longest period of time at The Holiday Inn Arena. "Shirlea" worked until the age of 86, loving the socialization and hard work that kept her young. She loved anything and everything pink, as can be attested by her home decor. She loved cherubs, her dog Savanna, shopping till others with her dropped and "stopping for a burger" whenever out and about.Shirley was predeceased by her parents, seven sisters and their husbands, her husband Maurice, her son Gary, her grandson Michael and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her son Terry, her daughter Susan, daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren Teresa, Sarah, Joseph, Cameron and Connor, sisters Isabelle (Penny) Strain, Sylvia Persons, Sally Fairbrother and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her dog Savanna.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the family's convenience. Pastor Joe Wickman will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Broome County Office for Aging, 60 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.