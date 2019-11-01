|
Shirley E. Maxon
Johnson City, NY - Shirley E. Maxon, 91, of Johnson City peacefully passed away on Oct. 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Robert. She was survived by her five children, Lorraine Casey, Patricia (Ray) Merritt, Martha (Michael) Rice, Daniel (Karen) Maxon, Amy (Phil) Johnstone. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Teresa & Molly, Ariana, Christopher & Adam, Colin & Nathan, and Andy and Meghan, 6 great-grandchildren and one sister.
A private burial will be held at the family's convenience. The family wishes to thank the exceptional staff at NYS Veterans Home in Oxford for the care Mom received in her last year.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019