Shirley E. SchmidtVestal - Shirley E. Schmidt, 92, a lifelong resident of Vestal, NY passed away on September 15, 2020. She was born in Endicott, NY on October 31, 1927. Shirley is now reunited with Theodore, her husband of nearly 60 years. She is survived by her son, David (Linda) Schmidt of Vestal, daughter Susan (John) George of Endicott. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Geoffrey Schmidt of Devon, PA, Amy (Kerry) O'Brien of Endicott, Gregory (Jennifer) Schmidt of Chicago, IL and Holly (David) Kudgus of Endicott. Shirley is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Alison and Drew Schmidt, Isabella and Olivia O'Brien, Ione and Oona Schmidt and Alexander and John Kudgus. In addition to raising her children, Shirley worked as Personnel Manager at McClain's Department Store in Endicott and was a teller and branch manager at Endicott Trust Company (later M&T Bank). She was a frequent visitor at the Vestal Senior Center and had many friends there. For the past three years, Shirley was an independent care resident at the Hearth at Castle Gardens. She loved her time there and enjoyed knitting, bingo, playing cards and Rummikub with the many friends she made. She was a member of the Vestal Center United Methodist Church for her whole life and had many dear friends there as well. A Funeral Service will be held at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main Street Vestal, on Wednesday, September 23 at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley's name to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760 or Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd. Vestal, NY 13850.