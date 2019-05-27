|
|
Shirley E. Sullivan
Campville - Shirley E. Sullivan, 62, of Campville, NY, passed away on Friday May 24, 2019 at UHS Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY. She is survived by her brother, Jeff Sullivan; her uncle and Aunt, Frank and Dusty Kinney; and her cousins, Tom and Kim Kinney, Kenny and Cathy Kinney, Linda and Phil Wilcox, Debbie and Steve Ripper, Phyllis and Tony Spencer, Bobby Goodenough and Christine Duffy, Karen and Kurt Thomas, Eric and Debbie Kinney, Curt and Laurie Kinney, Lisa Kinney-Bajwa and Omer Bajwa. Shirley was born in Endicott, NY on January 6, 1957, the daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Kinney) Sullivan and was a life member of the Campville Fire Department. She was a School Bus Driver for over 30 years for Owego-Apalachin Schools, and was also a sports bus driver for the Owego State Champion Soccer team and Owego State Champion Baseball team.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Shirley at the Campville Fire Department, 6153 State Rte. 17c, Endicott, NY 13760 on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in memory of Shirley to the Campville Fire Department. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 27 to May 28, 2019