Shirley Guittard
Endwell - Dearest beloved and cherished wife, Shirley Louise Guittard, 90, went to her eternal resting place Sunday, August 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John J. Guittard; two sons, Mark Patrick, Windermere, FL, and John Gerald (Rose), St. Cloud, FL; four grandsons, Andrew David (Vanessa); two great granddaughters Elizabeth Anna and Isabella Grace, Sanford, NC; also Eric Richard, Rochester, NY and Gregory Joseph, Princeton, IN; Matthew Patrick (Jennifer), Maitland, FL; sisters Patricia Pirich, Fletcher, NC; Ruth Tiberi, Endicott, NY; Elaine Coughlin, Hilton Head SC and Kathleen Caffrey, Endwell, NY; sister-in-law Patricia (Johns) Edsell; brother-in-law Gerald (Jerry) Hayes, Sr., Vestal, NY; also numerous cousins; nephews; nieces; extended family and dearest friend Dianne Smith, Maine, NY. Shirley was predeceased by her parents Paul J. and Frances M. (Moran) Edsell; brothers Gerald R. (Jerry) Edsell and James E. Edsell; sisters Joyce Gallagher, and Marjorie Hayes; brothers-in-law: Gene P. Gallagher, Raymond Tiberi, AL Felice, Jack E. Smith and John Pirich. Shirley was born in Binghamton, NY on
January 18, 1929 and graduated from North High (Class of '48). She was employed at Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY as a Medical Secretary until the Fall of 1955, at which time she and Jack were married on November 8th at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Miami, FL by Right Reverend Msgr. Enright. They lived in Savannah, GA from 1955 to 1963, during which time sons Mark and Jerry were born. They returned to the Endicott area in 1963, and took up residence at their current home in Endwell, NY in 1964. Shirley was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; daughter, sister, and friend to all who knew and loved her. We do, and will deeply miss her forever, more than any words can describe.
Funeral Services will be held Friday 10 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen memorial Home Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019