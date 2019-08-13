|
Shirley Herbert
Binghamton - Shirley Herbert, 54, passed away on August 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband Roy Herbert; daughter Holly Donahue and son-in-law Ryan Donahue; grandson who she absolutely adored Liam Donahue; her parents William and Priscilla Westcott. Shirley was known for her incredible sense of style and love for purses and shopping with her daughter. She loved her annual "Vacation" to Bouckville, NY for the antiques show with her husband and hanging out with her grandson any chance she had. We would like to thank the nurses at Lourdes Hospital and the staff at Mercy House for always making her feel at home and finding those sweet treats she always wanted. Services will be private. Memorial Donations can be made in her name to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 13, 2019