Shirley J. Gall



Oakland, PA - Shirley J. Gall, 84, of Oakland Borough, Susquehanna, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.



Shirley was predeceased by her husband Kenneth E. Gall Sr.; grandchildren Brooke Ellen Gall, Kenneth and Brian Palmer; her parents Calvin & Lillian Towner; one sister Alena (Towner) Perkins.



She is survived by her seven children Teena Gall, Patrick Gall, Michael Gall, Stephen Gall (Sarah Magalis), Rita & John (Gall) Palmer, Thomas & Sandra Gall, Kenneth Gall Jr. & Fiancé Stacey; sister-in-law Rosemary Gall; five grandchildren Rebecca & Darin Lewis, Daniel & Jessica Gall, Timothy & Barbara Gall, Thomas & Megan Gall Jr., and Benjamin Gall; eight great grandchildren Madison, Lauren, Ryan, Samuel, Savannah, Bennet, Cheyanne and Elizabeth; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and good friend Bea.



Shirley was a graduate of the First Consolidated Class of 1955 of Blue Ridge High School. She rode the Greyhound Bus from Oakland to Binghamton, NY to work at Fowler's (now Boscov's). She also worked at Matis Lingerie in Oakland, PA. Shirley loved watching her soap operas and everyone knew not to call her between 12:30 and 2:00pm. Shirley was an avid bowler for many years as well as secretary of the Woman's Friday night bowling league. She enjoyed playing pinochle and many other games, watching HGTV, The Kids Baking Championship and Gold Rush. She also enjoyed playing softball in the Women's local softball league. She loved using her tablet to play "Word Chums" and do some on-line shopping. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be dearly missed.



A Private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11am at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA.



Interment service will be directly to follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Great Bend, PA.



The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday May 31, 2020 from 2-4pm. Due to the coronavirus restrictions only 25 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home during the visitation. Masks will be a requirement to enter.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store