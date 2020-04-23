|
Shirley J Planishek
Apalachin - Shirley June (Duffy) Planishek, 90, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Vestal, NY. A private funeral for immediate family was held at Coleman & Daniels funeral home. Burial will be at Vestal Park cemetery in Vestal.
Shirley was born June 7th, 1929 to William and Junia Duffy of Vestal. She graduated from Vestal High in 1947, worked for the EJ Waterworks and IBM before marrying in 1961 and settling in Apalachin, NY.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald Planishek, one child, Robert Planishek (Sherry Yacuzzo) and two cherished grandchildren, Rachael and Alexa. She is also survived by her siblings, William and Richard and predeceased by Jack, Donald, James and Robert.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to the . Services were held at the convenience of the family, and burial was in Vestal Park Cemetery
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020