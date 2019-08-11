|
|
Shirley Jean Weyant
Vestal - Shirley Jean (Campbell) Weyant, 69, of Vestal NY passed away on August 6th 2019. Shirley is survived by; her Daughter, Nicole Weyant; and the light of her life, grandson Collin Fisher both of Vestal NY, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Shirley retired from Wilson Hospital as supervisor of environmental services after 36 years. She loved life and found the best in everyday, her love for her family gave her great strength. All who were blessed with being able to know her will understand these words: "A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest, It broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best. They say that memories are golden, well maybe that is true, But we didn't want just memories we wanted you. Those special memories of you will always bring us smiles, If only we could have you back just for a little while. The angels gathered near your side, so very close to you, for they knew the pain and suffering you were going through. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause us pain but you are forever in our heats until we meet again". If you have pictures of Shirley and can bring them with you we would appreciate all the memories we will be able to share together.
Funeral services will be held Noon Monday Aug. 12, 2019 at Union Center Christian Church. The family will welcome Sunday from 4:30-7pm at the Savage Family Center 338-344 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. Burial will be in the family plot at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 11, 2019