Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
Shirley Jean White

Shirley Jean White Obituary
Shirley Jean White

Concord, SC - Shirley Jean White, 78, Concord, SC, passed away, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Atrium Health, Concord. Born in Idetown, PA she was the daughter of the late Russell and Mary Williams Rogers.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harry B White. Son, Kenneth R White, Concord. Daughter, Jeanne Fegan (Robert) Collegeville, PA. Brothers, James Rogers (Ginny), Meeker, Pa, Richard Rogers (Sis), Wilkes-Barre. Grandchildren, Dr. Katherine Fegan, DVM and Robert Fegan and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her three sisters, Rita Butler, Mary Lou Heath, and Barbara Williams.

Shirley was a loving wife, a devoted Christian and a very active member of West Concord Baptist Church. She very much loved her family, flowers, gardening and singing.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to West Concord Baptist Church, Attn. Senior Adult Ministry, 225 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. Concord NC 28027

Funeral will be held Monday, January 6, 2019 at 6:00 PM at The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Interment will be Private in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. Friends may call Monday from 5:00 PM until time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
