Shirley L. Hobbs
Shirley L. Hobbs

Shirley L. Hobbs 87 went to dance in heaven with her late husband Charles on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

She is survived by daughter; Sherry Slater, daughter; Charlene Figueroa, son; Kevin (Patsy) Hobbs, daughter; Sue (Paul) Lindsley, son: Neil Hobbs, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and her cat, Allie.

She was predeceased by her husband; Charles E. Hobbs and a son; Charles E. Hobbs Jr. and her parents, John and Annette Mokychic.

Shirley loved her family, day trips, shopping and diningout.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
