Shirley L Vandervort
Vestal - Shirley L VanDervort, 94, of Vestal, passed away on December 3,2019, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her son Billy VanDervort in December 1996, her 2 Brothers and 1 Sister. She is survived by her husband Bill and children Linda O'Connor, Patti and Ernie Kolba, Jack and Lisa VanDervort, Ann and Jim Rounds. Her very special grandchildren Joe and Kaylene Kolba, Chris and Brian VanDervort, Scott and Erin O'Connor, Joshua VanDervort, also several great grandchildren. Brother Richard Martin, Sister by love Vesta Scarano and long time friend Marge Niederriter, several nieces and nephews. Shirley worked for the Vestal School District, and retired after 25 years. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday December 12,2019 at 5PM from the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC,300 East Main St, Endicott. Rev. Patty Cardin will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Park Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Thursday from 4PM until service time at 5. In lieu of flowers, please do a kind act for someone during the holiday season.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019