|
|
Shirley L. Weale
Campbell - Shirley L. Weale, age 93 formerly of Campbell, NY passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Born on April 5, 1926 in Bath, NY, she was the daughter of the late G. Donald and Frances (Dudley) Platt. She married Dean J. Weale on April 18, 1948 in Campbell, NY. He predeceased her on February 16, 2007. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for her father at G. Donald Platt Insurance Agency of Campbell for 25 years before her retirement.
Shirley was a lifetime member of the Campbell United Methodist Church, serving as the church treasurer for a number of years. In her younger years, she loved to ride her bicycle. She continued to ride her bike throughout Campbell well in to her eighties. In her free time, Shirley loved to knit afghans and was an avid quilter.
Shirley is survived by her children: Richard (Carol) Weale of Owego, NY, Linda (Patrick) Muller of Bath, NY, Virginia Sutton of Painted Post, NY; three grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Durland Weale of Addison, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service at 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 12:00 pm, Pastor Veronica Seeley officiating. Burial will take place in the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Campbell, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name may be sent to the Campbell United Methodist Church, 8516 Main St., Campbell, NY 14821.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019