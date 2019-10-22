Services
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Weale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Weale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley L. Weale Obituary
Shirley L. Weale

Campbell - Shirley L. Weale, age 93 formerly of Campbell, NY passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Born on April 5, 1926 in Bath, NY, she was the daughter of the late G. Donald and Frances (Dudley) Platt. She married Dean J. Weale on April 18, 1948 in Campbell, NY. He predeceased her on February 16, 2007. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for her father at G. Donald Platt Insurance Agency of Campbell for 25 years before her retirement.

Shirley was a lifetime member of the Campbell United Methodist Church, serving as the church treasurer for a number of years. In her younger years, she loved to ride her bicycle. She continued to ride her bike throughout Campbell well in to her eighties. In her free time, Shirley loved to knit afghans and was an avid quilter.

Shirley is survived by her children: Richard (Carol) Weale of Owego, NY, Linda (Patrick) Muller of Bath, NY, Virginia Sutton of Painted Post, NY; three grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Durland Weale of Addison, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service at 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 12:00 pm, Pastor Veronica Seeley officiating. Burial will take place in the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Campbell, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name may be sent to the Campbell United Methodist Church, 8516 Main St., Campbell, NY 14821.

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now