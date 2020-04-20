|
|
Shirley Lesko Weinstein Mole
Shirley Anne Lesko Weinstein Mole, 81, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 in Fort Mill, South Carolina, from complications related to congestive heart failure.
Shirley was the daughter of Charles and Anne Lesko of Sunrise Terrace and the sister of Charles Lesko, Jr. and Michael Lesko of Binghamton. She attended Binghamton High School, married Carl D. Weinstein, and later resided in New Canaan, Connecticut, Rochester, New York and Sag Harbor, New York.
She is survived by her beloved husband Don Mole and leaves three children: Karen Minette Weinstein, Victoria Anne Weinstein, and John Charles Weinstein; four cherished stepchildren, six grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends who will sorely miss her wisdom, wit, and tremendous musical talent.
Memorial gifts can be made in her name to The Retreat, a shelter and service provider for victims of domestic abuse and their children in East Hampton, New York. https://www.theretreatinc.org/donate/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020