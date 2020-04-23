Services
Vestal - Shirley M. (Bertram) Garrison passed into her new life on the morning of April 20, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home. Shirley was born on December 16, 1929 in Shavertown, PA. She graduated from Garrison Memorial High School in Shickshinny, PA and earned a RN degree from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. She worked in the Operating Room there for several years. She married her childhood sweetheart, Robert, and spent their first two years of marriage mostly apart as Robert was called to serve in the service during the Korean Conflict. After Robert was discharged, they moved to Endicott, NY where Robert was employed by IBM in Owego, NY. Shirley was a long-time, faithful member of Central United Methodist Church, Wesley Class, Methodist Women and Grace Circle.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2012, her parents, Ralph and Catherine Bertram, and some aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by three sons and their families, Ralph and wife, Patricia, and grandchildren, Stephanie and husband, Adam Goett, Michael and wife, Kai Garrison, Elizabeth, and great granddaughter Lucy Goett of Bethel, CT, Robert and wife, Leslee, and grandchildren, Codie, and Casie of Cortland, NY, and David and wife, Mary Kay, and grandchildren, Katie, Kellie, and Kristen of Vestal, NY. Shirley loved her family and her grandchildren were the lights of her life.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
