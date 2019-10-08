|
Shirley Mae Wiggins
Owego - Shirley Mae Wiggins, 84, of Owego passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Shirley was predeceased by her husbands, Phillip Swarts, Raymond Wiggins; son, Daryl Wiggins. She is survived by her eight children and their spouses, Linda and George Kolmel, Douglas and Denise Swarts, Phillip and Dorothy Swarts, Connie Kelley, Lori and Don Perkins, Michael Wiggins, Bryan Wiggins, Diane and Frank Hunter; 29 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Shirley had many careers which included working as a star route mail carrier, Ray's Deli, the Grand Union and a cafeteria worker. Life Celebration Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with Pastor Bill Puckey, officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Private burial services will be in the Glen Aubrey Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley Wiggins memory to the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Avenue, Owego, NY 13827 or the Campville Volunteer Fire Co., 6153 State Route 17C, Endicott, NY 13760. Condolences may be made to Shirley's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 8, 2019