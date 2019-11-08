Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Shirley Maus Obituary
Shirley Maus

Johnson City - Shirley Niemeyer Maus, 85, died on Thursday November 7, 2019 at Wilson Hospital. She is survived by her husband Tom Maus of Johnson City; daughter and son in law Sandy and Larry Lane of Binghamton; son and daughter in law Tim and Kim Maus of Endwell; cherished grandchildren Samantha, Tyler, Elise, Abbey; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley was an avid NY Yankee and NY Giants fan, never missing a game. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday at 10am until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad 8 S. Avenue B Endwell, NY 13760. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the Wilson Hospital CVICU and North Tower 4 staff for their loving care and concern.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 2019
