Shirley May (Simonds) Brand
Shirley May Brand (Simonds)

Binghamton - Shirley May Brand (Simonds) (aka "Grandma Big One" and "GG"), 82, fell asleep in the Lord on the morning of Friday, August 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years Leo (Turk) Simonds, her long time companion, Carlo Paciocco, her infant daughter, Patty Ann Simonds, her parents, Vallie (Mantle) and Herbert Brand, brother, Sidney Brand, sister, Majorie Foley and grandson Justin Allen.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Balles, son Dennis (Joanne) Simonds, daughters Lynne (Larry) Foster, Annette (Tom) Sosenko and Renee' (Steve) Sobiech. She is also survived by her grandchildren Erica (Dave) Adamek, Melissa Sosenko, Nicole (Trampas) Cook, Julie (Greg) Merson, Dennis (Melissa) Simonds Jr., Kyle (Sara) Simonds, Casey Moreno, Stephanie (Brandon) Brown, Matthew Sobiech, Stephen (Heather) Kuenzli as well as 16 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved bird "Tweety" who was great company for her and numerous other family, friends and loved ones.

Shirley loved her family more than she loved life. She was happiest when she was with her children and grandchildren. Her smile would light up the room and she was loved by all who knew her. She had a special way of making everyone feel like "family". She also enjoyed crocheting, baking and snapping pictures of everyone.

Mom, you will be missed but we know you are with us…until we see each other again, Fly High.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton, Monday at 9:30 A.M. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton Sunday from 2 to 5 P.M.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
