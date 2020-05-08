Shirley Rifle



Laporte - Shirley Rifle, 83, a resident of the Highlands in Laporte, PA, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 6, of a sudden stroke.



A long time resident of Montrose, PA, she was born to the late Forest and Mildred Wilcox of Smethport, PA, on May 25, 1936. Shirley graduated from Mansfield State College and received her BA in Music Education. She married the late Galen (Moose) Rifle in 1958. Shirley is survived by her children, daughter Denise Kirshenbaum (Sam), son Joseph Rifle, grandchildren Jacob Rifle (Kelly) and Lacey Rifle Roberts (Jesse), and great grandchildren, Nevaeh Rifle and Liam Roberts. She is also survived by her sisters Caroline (Tootie) Bidwell and Mary Marvin, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, F. Neil Wilcox and William Wilcox.



Shirley taught piano to hundreds of children in Montrose, PA, and served as Director of Music at Montrose United Methodist church for decades. She created the popular Christmas Department Store, which ran for many years at the church. She was also a newspaper columnist, writing the popular "Slices of Life" column for the Montrose Independent and later the Susquehanna Transcript. Renowned for her creativity and generosity, Shirley enriched the lives of her family, countless friends, and community with her many talents and loving devotion.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









